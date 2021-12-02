Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: The list shows the party has given prominence to youth candidates this time. No senior citizen has been given a ticket.
Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started releasing its list of candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021. It released the first list consisting of 23 candidates on December 1. The party has disappointed a large number of sitting councillors by dropping them from the list. Of the 23 candidates, only four sitting councillors including the mayor have been fielded again. The party has also given tickets to the spouses of three councillors.
The list shows the party has given prominence to youth candidates this time. No senior citizen has been given a ticket. While six candidates are in their thirties, nine are in their forties, and eight are in their fifties.
Full list of BJP candidates for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021:
Ward 1 Manjeet Kaur
Ward 3 Dalip Sharma
Ward 4 Savita Gupta
Ward 5 Nitika Gupta
Ward 6 Sarabjeet Kaur Dhillon
Ward 7 Manoj Sonkar
Ward 9 Bimla Dubey
Ward 10 Rashi Bhasin
Ward 11 Anup Gupta
Ward 13 Prince Bhandula
Ward 15 Gopal Shukla
Ward 17 Ravi Sharma
Ward 20 Devi Singh
Ward 23 Neha Arora
Ward 24 Sachin Lotia
Ward 27 Ravi Rawat
Ward 28 Jaswinder Kaur
Ward 29 Ravinder Pathania
Ward 30 Sanjeev Grover
Ward 31 Bharat Kumar
Ward 33 Kanwar Jeet Rana
Ward 34 Bhupinder Sharma
Ward 35 Rajinder Sharma
BJP State unit president Arun Sood said that the party has given a chance to new faces and the younger generation. The election will be held on December 24.
