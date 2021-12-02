Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Full list of BJP candidates

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: BJP State unit president Arun Sood said that the party has given a chance to new faces and the younger generation. (PTI)

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started releasing its list of candidates for the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021. It released the first list consisting of 23 candidates on December 1. The party has disappointed a large number of sitting councillors by dropping them from the list. Of the 23 candidates, only four sitting councillors including the mayor have been fielded again. The party has also given tickets to the spouses of three councillors.

The list shows the party has given prominence to youth candidates this time. No senior citizen has been given a ticket. While six candidates are in their thirties, nine are in their forties, and eight are in their fifties.

Full list of BJP candidates for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election 2021:

Ward 1 Manjeet Kaur

Ward 3 Dalip Sharma

Ward 4 Savita Gupta

Ward 5 Nitika Gupta

Ward 6 Sarabjeet Kaur Dhillon

Ward 7 Manoj Sonkar

Ward 9 Bimla Dubey

Ward 10 Rashi Bhasin

Ward 11 Anup Gupta

Ward 13 Prince Bhandula

Ward 15 Gopal Shukla

Ward 17 Ravi Sharma

Ward 20 Devi Singh

Ward 23 Neha Arora

Ward 24 Sachin Lotia

Ward 27 Ravi Rawat

Ward 28 Jaswinder Kaur

Ward 29 Ravinder Pathania

Ward 30 Sanjeev Grover

Ward 31 Bharat Kumar

Ward 33 Kanwar Jeet Rana

Ward 34 Bhupinder Sharma

Ward 35 Rajinder Sharma

BJP State unit president Arun Sood said that the party has given a chance to new faces and the younger generation. The election will be held on December 24.