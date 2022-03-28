Chandigarh employees to under central civil services, announces Amit Shah; AAP says BJP scared of its rising footprint

The move evoked sharp response from Punjab political parties, who alleged that the move dilutes Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh and is against the spirit of federalism.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the service conditions of employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will now be aligned to that of the central civil services and this will benefit them in a “big way”. He also said that women employees will now get childcare leave of two years instead of the current one year.

The decision evoked sharp response from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the opposition parties — Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress who alleged that the move dilutes Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh and is against the spirit of federalism.

Taking to Twitter soon after the home minister’s statement in Chandigarh, Delhi Deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said Shah did not “take away Chandigarh powers” when the Congress was ruling in Punjab.

“From 2017 to 2022, the Congress ruled Punjab. Amit Shah didn’t take away Chandigarh powers then. As soon as AAP formed government in Punjab, Amit Shah took away Chandigarh’s services. BJP is scared of AAP rising footprint,” Sisodia said on Twitter.

The Union minister made the major announcement for the union territory employees, who are currently working under the Punjab service rules, after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of a slew of projects of the Chandigarh Police at Dhanas here including housing.

With this decision, the retirement age of employees in the union territory will increase from 58 to 60 years, Shah said, adding that the decision will also bring benefits to employees working in the education sector.

On the announcement for employees, he said, “This was a long-pending demand of employees of the Chandigarh administration. Today, the Modi government has made a big decision”. “Tomorrow a notification will be issued and from the upcoming financial year (April 1) you will get the benefit,” Shah said.

However, the minister’s announcement evoked a sharp reaction from some rivals of the BJP. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema tweeted, “MOH’s (Ministry of Home Affairs) decision to impose central government rules on employees of Chandigarh is in violation of the spirit of the Punjab Reorg (Reorganisation) Act and must be reconsidered.”

“This means denial of right of Capital to Punjab for ever. After changes in the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) rules, this is another big blow to the rights of Punjab,” he said.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh is the common capital of Punjab and Haryana. “Chandigarh is Punjab (common) capital and adhoc arrangement of UT was made. Sixty per cent employees are of Punjab and the rest of Haryana… at the time of reorganisation, it was agreed that Punjab government rules would be applicable on employees of the UT. This decision of the Centre is dictatorial and has been taken without consulting the state of Punjab,” Cheema later told the media.

“Today’s decision is a conspiracy to dilute Punjab’s claim on Chandigarh. We oppose it,” he said, adding “the decision is against the spirit of federalism”.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira also condemned the decision. “We strongly condemn dictatorial decision of BJP to usurp upon the rights of Punjab over control of Chandigarh. It belongs to Punjab and this unilateral decision is not only a direct attack on federalism but also attack on Punjab’s share of 60 per cent control over UT,” he tweeted.

Khaira also said, “I wish to remind BJP, Chandigarh is a disputed territory with Punjab’s claim justified by Rajiv-Longowal Accord… It’s a deceit and cheating by non less than a government”.