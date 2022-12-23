Chanda Kochhar, ex-ICICI Bank CEO, husband Deepak Kochhar arrested in Videocon loan case

Chanda Kochhar, former CEO and Managing Director of the ICICI Bank, and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by the CBI on Friday. The arrests were made for Kochhars’ alleged role in the Videocon loan case. The charges include irregularities in loans and cheating in the Videocon case, which dates back to 2012. Chanda Kochhar, her husband and Videocon Group’s Venugopal Dhoot were booked by the CBI under the sections of the Indian Penal Code. These sections are related to the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy, the CBI officials said.
This is a developing story