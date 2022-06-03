Champawat by-election results 2022: Pushkar Singh Dhami remains Uttarakhand CM, wins by over 55,000 votes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami won in the Champawat by-election on Friday as he led by a margin of 55,025 votes, thereby retaining the chief ministerial post for a second straight term. Dhami contested the Assembly seat after losing in the state polls earlier this year.

“My heart is very emotional with the love and blessings showered by you through votes in Champawat by-election, I am silent,” the chief minister tweeted moments after his victory.

Pushkar Singh Dhami beat out the Congress’ Nirmala Gahtori and the Samajwadi Party’s Manoj Kumar Bhatt, as well as an independent candidate in Himanshu Garkoti.

The BJP had scored a landslide victory in the recently held Uttarakhand Assembly elections, but Dhami lost the polls. The party high command, however, chose him as the chief minister. He had been beaten by the Congress’ Bhuwan Chandra Kapri by 6,579 votes.

BJP’s Kailash Chandra Gehtori, who won this seat in the full election, quit so chief minister Dhami could get a second shot at winning an assembly seat.