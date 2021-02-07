Uttarakhand Chamoli Dhauliganga Flood Live Updates: Glacier break-off damages Rishi Ganga Power Project, triggers flood in Dhauli Ganga

Uttarakhand Chamoli Dhauliganga Flood LIVE

Glacier Bursts in Uttarakhand Chamoli Today, Massive Flooding Dhauli Ganga River Live: A breaking of glacier at Uttarakhand’s Joshimath has caused a massive flood in Dhauli Ganga. The Chamoli police informed that Rishi Ganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. As per Rudraprayag SP, water level is likely to increase in the Alaknanda river due to the avalanche triggered by the breaking of the glacier. The local police have urged the people to move to safer areas.

Following the avalanche, water level in Dhauliganga rose suddenly. The ITBP said that a massive flood was seen near Reni village, where some water bodies flooded and destroyed many river bankside houses. Hundreds of ITBP personnel have been rushed for rescue operations. The Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of Dhauliganga river.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that the district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. He urged people not to pay attention to any kind of rumours. “Government is taking all necessary steps,” he said.