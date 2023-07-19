Ten people have died and several have suffered injuries after electrocution was reported at the key water project site in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Wednesday. Latest reports say that the mishap took place at a Namami Gange site near Alaknanda river in Chamoli. TV reports say that a transformer explosion triggered electrocution. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a judicial probe. The transformer was kept on the banks of Alaknanda. Local reports say that the some people noticed a spark in the transformer and before anybody could react, it exploded.
