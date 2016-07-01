Chamoli cloudburst: Several killed, water level at many rivers above danger mark

Following the cloudburst, River Alaknanda was flowing above the danger level. Two houses in ghat area of Chamoli district were washed away in a flash flood in River Mandakini; reports suggest that other houses are in danger. (ANI)

Torrential rains and landslides hit Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts on early Friday morning, burying villages in sludge with many residents trapped under the debris. Death toll rose to 30 as the worst-affected villages were in the remote mountainous districts of Pithoragarh and Chamoli.

According to disaster management office sources, the cloudburst occurred in the villages of Singhali, Patthakot, Ogla and Thal villages which are under heavy debris with many people feared trapped under it.

Due to heavy rains and landslide near Devprayag, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH-58) was blocked.

Chief Minister Harish Rawat announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said many people were trapped under toppled houses and debris unleashed by the landslides. Rawat said he was personally monitoring the situation and added that disaster management teams and security personnel have already been asked to reach the sites to carry out rescue works and ensure safety of locals.

O. P. Singh, chief of the National Disaster Response Force said, “One Army column comprising 65-70 personnel was deployed in affected villages of Pithoragarh district. We tried to send NDRF teams through chopper but they couldn’t land there due to low visibility, so they are being sent through road.”

Singh said that once they reach they will be able to start operations immediately, as they have trained manpower and are carrying all equipment.