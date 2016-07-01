Chamoli cloudburst: Several killed, water level at many rivers above danger mark

Torrential rains and landslides hit Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh and Chamoli districts on early Friday morning, burying villages in sludge with many residents trapped under the debris. Death toll rose to 30 as the worst-affected villages were in the remote mountainous districts of Pithoragarh and Chamoli.
According to disaster management office sources, the cloudburst occurred in the villages of Singhali, Patthakot, Ogla and Thal villages which are under heavy debris with many people feared trapped under it.
Due to heavy rains and landslide near Devprayag, the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH-58) was blocked.
Chief Minister Harish Rawat announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. He said many people were trapped under toppled houses and debris unleashed by the landslides. Rawat said he was personally monitoring the situation and added that disaster management teams and security personnel have already been asked to reach the sites to carry out rescue works and ensure safety of locals.
O. P. Singh, chief of the National Disaster Response Force said, “One Army column comprising 65-70 personnel was deployed in affected villages of Pithoragarh district. We tried to send NDRF teams through chopper but they couldn’t land there due to low visibility, so they are being sent through road.”
Singh said that once they reach they will be able to start operations immediately, as they have trained manpower and are carrying all equipment.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express his grief.
“I am deeply pained at loss of precious lives in Uttarakhand due to flash floods. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families…NDRF teams have been rushed to the areas affected by could burst in Uttarakhand. Additional teams of NDRF are also put on alert,” Singh said in series of tweets.
“Spoke to CM U’khand Shri Harish Rawat regarding the situation post the cloud burst in the state. Centre is providing all possible assistance,” he added.
Due to cloudbursts, roads were blocked in may areas of the hill state and many rivers were flowing above the danger level.
Singh said, “Roads were being cleared in Chamoli district, but NDRF teams are facing multiple challenges in reaching areas affected by cloudburst. We have dispatched our NDRF teams which were already pre-positioned in Uttarakhand.”
Uttarakhand has many temples, which are popular destinations for pilgrims as well as tourists seeking to escape the summer heat. Uttarakhand was badly hit by monsoon flooding and landslides in 2013, when at least 1,000 people died in the state as it experienced its heaviest rains in nearly 80 years.
Earlier this week the Met department had predicted heavy rains in several districts of Uttarakhand.
