‘Chalo Delhi’: Farmers attempt to renew protest, call for reinforcement ahead of crucial SC hearing

Several farmer unions have called for "Chalo Delhi" to renew the protest, asking farmers from all states to join the protesters at the Delhi borders.

Ahed of a key Supreme Court hearing scheduled on Thursday, the farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws have called in for reinforcements at the borders of the national capital. The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farm unions spearheading the protest, has urged protesters to join the movement at the borders of Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Several farmer unions have called for “Chalo Delhi” to renew the protest, asking farmers from all states to join the protesters at the Delhi borders.

SKM is calling

Farmers need us

Whom are we waiting for

Lets rush to Delhi borders Chalo Delhi

ਚਲੋ ਦਿੱਲੀ

चलो दिल्ली#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/FwNcMXVwFj — Tractor2ਟਵਿੱਟਰ (@Tractor2twitr) October 19, 2021

The SKM’s call for ‘rail roko’ protest across the country affected train operations in Punjab and Haryana. The call received mixed response in other northern states, and little or no response in rest of the states.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had said it would examine on October 21 if the right to protest was absolute and also decide whether farmers have the right to take to the streets when the issue of the protest is in court.

The top court had asked a farmer outfit what it wanted to protest against, given that the laws are not in force and were stayed by it.