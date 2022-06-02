‘Chaliye Hukum’: Amit Shah teases wife Sonal after watching Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj

After watching Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ at a special screening in Delhi on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah heaped praise on the cast and crew of the period drama.

He watched the film, which depicts the heroism of 12th century king Prithviraj Chauhan, at a movie hall in the central Delhi along with his family members, several central ministers, top officials of the Union Home Ministry and other guests.Union ministers including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnaw watched the special show.

Shah said that being a student of history, he not only enjoyed watching the film which depicted India’s cultural wars but also got seeped in its significance on Indians.

Shah said it was after 13 years that he was watching a film in the theatre with his family. There was an appreciable round of applause for his reference to his family which was seated in the last row with the cast and crew of the film.

At the end of his speech, Amit Shah began walking towards the exit but his wife Sonal remained standing where she was, unsure of where she was supposed to go. And then, in his characteristic booming voice, he said, “Chaliye Hukum”, similar to how the characters in the film addressed each other.

Sonal blushed a deep pink when there was a roar of laughter in the audience. Son Jay Shah escorted her to Amit Shah and they left the Chanakya film hall, after probably their first film as a family in the capital.

‘Samrat Prithviraj’ also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. The film is scheduled to release on Friday. Akshay Kumar and Manushi chillar were also present during the screening.

Shah said that the film truly depicted the Indian culture of respecting women and empowering them. The film made a very strong statement about the political power and freedom of choice that women enjoyed in the medieval ages.

He said India has been fighting against external invasions for centuries. Prithviraj fought for the sovereignty of the country and for the protection of India’s culture, the home minister said, adding those who espouse for women rights must watch this film.

He also asserted that an era of cultural resurrection started after 2014 when the BJP came to power.