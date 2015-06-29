Chad nabs 60 suspected militants after twin suicide bombings

Chad has reportedly nabbed 60 suspected militants and busted a terror cell involved in the twin suicide bombings that took place in the African nation’s capital, N’Djamena, the chief prosecutor of the central African nation said.

Prosecutor Alghassim Khamis said that those arrested were from Chad, Cameroon, Mali and Nigeria, reported News24.

The blasts that targeted the police headquarters and one of its academies in N’Djamena killed 34 people, including four suspected Boko Haram militants, and injured dozens others. It was the largest attack of its kind in Chad.

Meanwhile, bomb fragments collected from the site of the attack has been handed over to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for analysis.