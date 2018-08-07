Cessna aircraft carrying seven passenger overshoots airstrip, hits boundary wall in Sri Ganganagar

The plane overshot and hit the boundary wall at the time of landing, he said adding it was around 1755 hrs.(Reuters/ Representational Image).

A Cessna aircraft carrying seven passengers overshot the airstrip while landing and hit a boundary wall in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan today, officials said. All the passengers and crew were safe, they said. “The incident occurred during the landing of the aircraft which arrived at Lalgarh from the Sanganer airport of Jaipur,” SHO, Lalgarh Police Station, Tejwant Singh said.

He said all the seven passengers, the pilot and the co-pilot were safe.

The plane overshot and hit the boundary wall at the time of landing, he said adding it was around 1755 hrs. A representative of Supreme Airlines, which operates the flight service, said the pilot could not land properly due to the presence of birds on the airstrip and the plane overshot.

Flight service between Jaipur and Sri Ganganagar was started last month as part of an intra-state air connectivity project of the state government.