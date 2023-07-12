CEO, MD of Bengaluru firm killed by ex-employee who barged into office with sword, 3 arrested

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Managing Director (MD) of a private company were hacked to death by a former employee who barged into their office and attacked them with a sword in Pampa Extension in Amruthahalli police station limits in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

He was accompanied by two other people. All the accused, identified as Felix, Vinay Reddy and Santosh, were arrested by Tuesday evening.

The trio had entered the premises of Aironics Media Private Limited at around 4 pm on Tuesday and killed the firm’s CEO Vinu Kumar and MD Subramanyam Phanindra, the police said.

The accused entered the office carrying a sword and a knife. Felix allegedly stabbed Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar and fled.

Earlier, the police stated that Felix was an ex-employee at the firm. “Felix and Phanindra had worked together. He had established his own company and was a rival in the business. Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Felix attacked Phanindra and Vinu Kumar and stabbed them to death with sharp objects. He escaped from the spot after the murder,” the police was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.

“Felix and his associates were carrying weapons with them which included knives and machettes. As Vinu Kumar heard the scream, he entered Phanindra’s chamber and tried to save him but Felix and his accused attacked him as well. There were about 10 employees in the office when Phanindra was murdered. After stabbing the CEO and MD, the accused threatened other employees and fled from the scene,” the police added.

Further investigation is underway.