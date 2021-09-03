Century-old secret tunnel connecting Delhi Assembly to Red Fort to open for public soon

Goel said that when he became an MLA first time in 1993, he heard about the presence of a tunnel but could not find any reference about its history.

A mysterious tunnel connecting Delhi Assembly to Red Fort has been discovered at the assembly. While the history of the tunnel is not known, the Delhi government plans to open it soon for the public. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel informed that most part of the tunnel has been destroyed due to the construction of Delhi Metro and sewer work.

“It connects to the Red Fort. There is no clarity over its history, but it was used by Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters,” said Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Goel said that when he became an MLA first time in 1993, he heard about the presence of a tunnel but could not find any reference about its history. The speaker informed that the government won’t do further digging and the path has already been blocked at various locations.

“We have managed to identify its entrance but won’t dig any further…Soon we will refurbish it and make it available for the public. We hope to complete the renovation work by August 15 next year,” said Goel. So, if all goes as planned, the tunnel will be available for the public by the 76th Independence Day.

It may be recalled that the while Delhi Legislative Assembly was first constituted on 7 March 1952 after independence, the assembly building was designed by E. Montague Thomas and was built in 1912. It was constructed to hold the Imperial Legislative Council and subsequently the Central Legislative Assembly post-1919 which later shifted to the current Parliament building inaugurated on 18 January 1927.

Since the assembly building was constructed in 1912, it is believed that the tunnel was designed and constructed only during that period, making it over 100 years old.