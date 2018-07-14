Centre’s MSP hike decision betrayal of promises made to farmers: AIKSCC

he NDA government has raised the paddy MSP between Rs 50-80 per quintal. (IE)

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) today termed the Centre’s decision to hike the minimum support price for paddy by Rs 200 per quintal a “betrayal” of promises made to the farmers. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at its meeting on July 4 approved the MSP of 14 Kharif (summer-sown) crops. MSP for paddy was hiked by a steep Rs 200 per quintal.

The previous highest hike in paddy MSP was Rs 170 a quintal in the 2012-13 crop year. In the last four years, the NDA government has raised the paddy MSP between Rs 50-80 per quintal. “The MSP figures being claimed as the implementation of Swaminathan Commission recommendations is blatant fraud,” a statement from the AIKSCC said.

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who was present at the AIKSCC group meeting here, said the farmers’ body would hold 400 meetings across the country in the next four months to “expose this fraud”. During the AIKSCC’s working group meeting here, the members decided to stage a ‘black-flag’ demonstration on July 20 and hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament Street over the MSP issue.

Yadav alleged that the BJP-led NDA government’s decision on MSP hike for Kharif crop is based on the formula of A2+Fl that was given by the Manmohan Singh government for Rabi crops and this is entirely different from the demand of C2 costs+50 per cent which was promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The protest would be against the betrayal of the government towards the farmers,” AIKSCC convener V M Singh said. The AIKSCC said it will observe August 9, the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, as Kisan Mukti Diwas.