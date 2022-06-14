Centre’s move to recruit 10 lakh employees: BJP hails announcement, Oppn dubs it as ‘jumle-baazi’

The BJP on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directive to various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people in the next year and a half, even as the Opposition dubbed it as “jumle-baazi (rhetoric)” and reminded him that the promise was to provide two crore jobs every year.



The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resource in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP chief J P Nadda said, “We are grateful to our Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi for this new mission of recruiting 10 lakh people into different government departments and ministries in 1.5 years.” “This shows our government’s emphasis on job creation for our youth and focus on efficient management of workload,” he said on Twitter.

Describing it as a farsighted decision, Home Minister Amit Shah said this will make India’s young population disciplined, skilled, fit and financially empowered so as to make them self-reliant.

This will be a foundation of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in a true sense, he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, however, took a swipe at the Centre over the announcement, saying this is a government of not ‘jumlas’ but ‘maha jumlas’.

Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, “Just like eight years ago the youth were deceived with a promise of 2 crore jobs every year, in the same manner it is now the turn of 10 lakh government jobs.” “This is a government of not ‘jumlas’ (rhetoric) but ‘maha jumlas’,” the former Congress chief said.



The prime minister is not an expert at creating jobs, but in creating “news” over jobs, Gandhi alleged.

BJP MP Varun Gandhi said that meaningful efforts will have to be made to create new employment opportunities and to fill up over one crore “sanctioned but vacant” posts.



He said more fast-paced initiatives will have to be taken to fulfil the pledge of giving employment to two crore persons.

Hailing the announcement, BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda said it is a great opportunity for youngsters that gives them the chance to be a part of India’s growth story.



“10 lakh job opportunities that too in government sector only is a testament to the fact that our’s is the fastest growing economy and we are on the path to be a USD 5 trillion economy,” Panda said.



The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over the announcement and asked till how long will “jumle-baazi” continue.



Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs every year and that going by the promise, 16 crore jobs should have been provided in the last eight years.



“The promise was to provide two crore jobs every year and 16 crore jobs were to be given in eight years. Now they are saying they will only provide 10 lakh jobs by year 2024. Sixty lakh posts are lying vacant in governments. Thirty lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.



“Till when will ‘Jumle-baazi’ (rhetoric) continue?” Surjewala asked.



In a tweet, the CPI(M) said that having “miserably failed” in his promise of crores of jobs every year with record high unemployment, Prime Minister Modi now “seeks to deflect criticism over his abysmal record” by announcing 10 lakh recruitments in “mission mode” in the next year and a half.



Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati questioned the announcement by the Centre to recruit 10 lakh people in the next one and half year and asked whether it is an “election mirage”.



“Due to wrong policies and working style of the Centre, poverty, inflation, unemployment and devaluation of the Rupee are at an all-time high due to which all (people) are feeling worried and restless, and now this announcement by the Centre of 10 lakh jobs in the next one-and-half years i.e. before the Lok Sabha election, is it an election mirage (‘chunaavi chhalaava’)?” Mayawati said in a series of tweets in Hindi.



“The posts in the government meant for the SCs, STs and OBCs, are lying vacant for years are much more. The BSP has been demanding to fill them by running a special campaign both inside and outside Parliament. The government is silent about this, and this section of the society is affected the most by poverty and unemployment,” she said