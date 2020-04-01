Centre’s domicile law for jobs in Jammu and Kashmir hollow: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah slams domicile law for govt jobs in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday slammed the Centre’s new domicile law for government jobs in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In a series of tweets, the former CM of the erstwhile state said that the Home Ministry’s notification was like adding insult to the injuries of the people as the new law lacked all the protections that the people of the state had been promised.

He also raised questions over the timing of the notification, saying the government at this difficult should focus on fighting against Covid-19. Omar, who was released from house arrest after 8 months, even termed the new law as hollow.

“Talk about suspect timing. At a time when all our efforts and attention should be focused on the Covid-19 outbreak the government slips in a new domicile law for J&K. Insult is heaped on injury when we see the law offers none of the protections that had been promised,” he said.

“You can imagine how hollow the domicile law is from the fact that even the new party created with Delhi’s blessings, whose leaders were lobbying in Delhi for this law, have been forced to criticise the domicile law,” he added.

The National Conference leader’s reaction comes in the wake of a gazette notification announcing reservation up to Group-4 jobs for domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir. The new clause for domicile category states that a person has to stay in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 15 years. Children of all-India services personnel who have served there for 10 years should also be deemed to be the domicile of the newly formed Union Territory for the purpose of appointment to any post carrying a pay scale of not more than Level-4.

This comes nine months after the Modi government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcate it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir division; and Ladakh division.