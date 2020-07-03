Centre’s decision to allow private players in coal sector brings RSS affiliate, Congress and Left on same page

Representational pic.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh has sided with the Congress and Left to oppose the government’s decision to protest the decision of the government to start commercial coal mining. The BMS said it will join the call for a three-day strike in coal mines across the country. Today is the second day of the strike.

Last month, the Modi government said it will open up coal mining for private sector saying the move has been announced keeping in mind the need to reduce import of substitutable coal and increase self-reliance in coal production. The government’s decision will allow the private sector entry into the sector.

Virjesh Upadhyay, all-India General Secretary of BMS, said the decision to join the strike was taken after talks with the Centre failed.

“This is a democratic means available to us to voice our grievances. That is why we are joining the strike call. In a democracy, this is our right,” Virjesh Upadhyay said.

The BMS had earlier participated in the virtual meeting with Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The role of private players in the coal sector has become a bone of contention between the government and opposition who hold it against the interest of the nation. They have also questioned the decision saying it goes contrary to PM Narendra Modi’s pet idea of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Meanwhile, more workers joined the strike by Coal India trade unions on the second day of the protest on Friday. According to reports, more than 2.5 lakh coal workers are off duty to protest the government’s decision.