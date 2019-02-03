Centre’s crop insurance scheme aimed at taking away farmer’s money, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: February 3, 2019 8:16 PM

In contrast, he said, his party's governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh waived farm loans within a few days of coming to power.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were also present at the rally.

Taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is aimed at taking away farmers income to fill up pockets of big businessmen. At his first rally in Bihar after taking over as party president, Gandhi accused the Nitish Kumar government in the state of making “empty promises” like Modi.

He promised that if the Congress is voted to power in the Lok Sabha polls a number of steps would be taken to deal with farm distress and unemployment. Raising the slogan of “chowkidaar chor hai” (the watchman is the thief) — an allusion to Modi, Gandhi accused the NDA government at the Centre of committing irregularities in the Rafale deal. He alleged that policies of the Modi government, including crop insurance, were “aimed at taking away hard-earned money of farmers to fill up the pockets of big businessmen”.

Besides, alliance partners like RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, former Union minister Sharad Yadav and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi were present.

