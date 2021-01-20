Centre withdraws plea against proposed Republic Day tractor rally after Supreme Court refusal to pass order

Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to withdraw its plea against the proposed tractor rally by farmers at Republic Day on January 26. The court said that it will not pass any order on the plea against the proposed tractor rally or any other kind of protest by farmers as they fell in the executive’s domain. Hearing the pleas, the CJI said that it was for the Police to decide. “We are not going to pass the orders. You are the authority to take action,” the SC said.

Last week, the Centre through Delhi Police filed pleas before the Supreme Court against the proposed tractor rally. It said the tractor rally would disturb the annual ceremony and law and order situation in the national capital. In the first hearing held last week, the court said that it won’t decide on who can or cannot enter the city. It said that its intervention in the case had been misunderstood and that it would not decide on a proposed tractor rally. The Centre later withdrew its plea.

The court said that the Delhi Police can take a call on whether the tractor rally can take place on January 26.

Today, Prashant Bhushan, appearing for eight farmer unions, told the CJI SA Bobde that farmers only wanted to celebrate Republic Day on the outer ring road peacefully. He said that was no attempt to destroy peace. Attorney General Venugopal objected to this submission saying that 5,000 tractors were coming inside the city and they will go all around the city. To this, the CJI said: “Ask the authorities and Bhushan client on how it can be peaceful. These are matters purely in the Executive domain.”

Bhushan also said that the government was trying to put democratic pressure on farmers. “But they (farmers) fear that if they get up and go away since laws are not in force then later if courts come to the conclusion that laws are constitutional and interim orders are withdrawn then what happens. That is why they are apprehensive,” he said. In response, the CJI said that if the court upheld farmers’ laws then farmers can start agitation but peace has to be maintained.