Centre withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’

The Animal Welfare Board of India, which falls under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Friday, withdrew its appeal to celebrate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

The Animal Welfare Board of India, in an appeal issued on Monday, appealed to all cow lovers to celebrate February 14 as “Cow Hug Day”.

“In view of the immense benefits of the cow, hugging cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual and collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day, keeping in mind the importance of the mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy. This issued with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,” the appeal signed by Dr Sujit Kumar Dutta, secretary of the board, read.

The order issued today, however, stated that the appeal issued Monday stands withdrawn.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI order issued today reads.

In his appeal Monday, the Board sought to highlight the importance of the cow as the backbone of Indian culture and the rural economy. “It is known as ‘kamdhenu’ and ‘gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like a mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity.”

“Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of west culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten,” it added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, board assistant secretary Prachi Jain said that the appeal from the Secretary was issued as per directions from the ministry.

“We received directions from the Union ministry to issue this appeal. Also, we had received certain representations for it. The time is very limited this time, because of which we are not able to do any event in this regard. But we have issued an appeal to the people and couples can follow it,” IE quoted Jain as saying.