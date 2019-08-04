Centre using tactics against mainstream political parties: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (ANI)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accused the central government of using tactics against mainstream political parties of the troubled state. She said that the Centre did whatever it had to with separatists but now it was using corruption as a tool against political parties and harassing the party workers.

The statement comes at a time when the tensions have griped the Valley following the deployment of 38,000 additional forces and suspension of Amarnath yatra. Senior leaders from the main political parties in J&K believe that the Centre may be preparing for the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A. While the central leadership has not issued any statement yet, Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that no such thing was on agenda and people should not pay any heed to rumours.

PDP chief Mufti today said that the Centre has not given any assurance on the special provision granted to J&K. “We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government that what could be the consequence if they toy with Articles 35A, 370. We made an appeal too but no assurance has been given yet from the centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright,” ANI quoted Mufti as saying.

The former CM further said that the political parties had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel on Sunday. “But the police have issued an advisory to all hotels not to let political parties hold any meeting in hotels. So we are holding a meeting at 6 pm today at my home,” she said.

Hitting out at the Centre, Mufti further said: “They did whatever they (Centre) had to with separatists. Now they are using tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got a hint of an all-party meet, Farooq (Abdullah) sa’ab (NC president and former CM) was taken to Chandigarh. They are using corruption as a tool against political parties, workers being harassed.”