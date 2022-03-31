Centre to reduce disturbed area under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today announced that the Government of India has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur. The development comes weeks after the BJP swept to power in Manipur on its own, securing a simple majority in the sixty-member assembly. The BJP-led NDA is the ruling party in Assam and Nagaland as well.

“In a significant step, GoI under the decisive leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” Shah said in a series of tweets today.

The Union Home Minister added that the reduction in AFSPA controlled areas has been possible due to improved security situation and fast-tracked development in the states.

“Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM Narendra Modi government,” he said.

Amit Shah further thanked PM Modi for his unwavering commitment to North-Eastern region alleging that the region was neglected for decades and is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development. “I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion,” he said.

Reacting to the development, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I wholeheartedly welcome Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s decision to withdraw AFSPA from all areas of Assam barring 9 districts & 1 subdivision. Also convey my gratitude to HM Shri Amit Shah ji for this great move. Around 60% of State’s area will now be free from AFSPA’s purview. AFSPA has been in force since 1990 & this move marks the beginning of a new chapter in Assam’s future. It is a testimony to the significant improvement in law & order in the State. With peace getting primacy, North East is now on a new trajectory of growth & development. I also compliment the people of Assam, who have believed in peace. Due to Adarniya PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s visionary leadership, the region is all set to become the new engine of India’s growth – Ashtalakshmi.”

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 31, 2022

Manipur CM N Biren Singh also thanked the PM for the decision. “Mananiya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji ko Koti Koti Naman. Considering the sentiment of the people of Manipur, Assam and Nagaland, the Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA). This historic decision is a result of the robust development and improved security situation under various initiatives taken up by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji in the North East. This decision will lead to a new era of peace, prosperity and development in Manipur yet again,” he said.

— N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) March 31, 2022

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said, “Grateful to GoI under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji & Amit Shah ji for reducing disturbed areas under AFSPA in the states of Nagaland, Assam & Manipur. This is a significant development towards bringing stability, security & prosperity to the North East region.”

— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) March 31, 2022

Removal of AFSPA has been a longstanding demand of leaders from northeastern states. The Centre has already withdrawn AFSPA from Meghalaya in 2018 along with eight police stations of Arunachal Pradesh. The Home Ministry had earlier constituted a committee last year to look into the demand for the withdrawal of AFSPA from Nagaland.

The AFSPA has been in force for decades in the three Northeastern states to assist the armed forces operating there to tackle insurgency. The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant besides giving immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.