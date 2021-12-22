  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre to probe Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘Instagram accounts of my children hacked’ charge: Report

Priyanka Gandhi also claimed that her ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women’s meeting in Prayagraj.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has taken cognisance of leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s allegation that her children’s Instagram accounts have been hacked by the government, news agency ANI quoted a ministry official as saying on Wednesday. The government’s advanced anti-cybercrime unit will probe the allegations levelled by Gandhi.

“Leave phone tapping, Instagram account of my children have also been hacked,” Priyanka told reporters when asked about allegations of phone tapping of opposition leaders by the government. “Does the government have no other work?” she asked.

So far, it is learnt that no formal complaint has been lodged by the Gandhi or Vadra family in this regard and neither have there been any irregular activities or postings on the Instagram handles of Priyanka Gandhi’s children.

The Congress leader made the allegation two days after Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of getting his telephones tapped and listening to the recordings of his conversations every evening.

Gandhi also claimed that her ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ (I’m a girl and can fight) campaign has forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a women’s meeting in Prayagraj. “Due to ‘Ladki hoon, Lad sakti hoon’ campaign of Congress, PM has to work for women. PM has bowed before the women power. This is a victory of women of Uttar Pradesh,” she said.

This also comes amid the Opposition raking up the Pegasus software issue, demanding a JPC and alleging that the government was snooping on its own people. Currently, the matter is before the Supreme Court. 

