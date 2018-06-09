Centre to open Yoga, Ayush centres to treat patients in AIIMS

The centre will shortly open yoga and ayush centres in the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that are currently functional, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said on Saturday (PTI)

The centre will shortly open yoga and ayush centres in the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) that are currently functional, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey said on Saturday. He said the health ministry was focusing on improving preventive healthcare in the country and claimed that introduction to yoga under the guidance of specialists has already proven useful for critical patients.

“We are planning to open Yoga and Ayush centres in all six AIIMS which are currently functional in the country,”

“Four thousand one hundered patients who had undergone critical operations in AIIMS Delhi have been treated through yoga and ayush methods.

“The status of their recovery in the post operative stage has been very good. We know, medicine is the integral part of treatment but we also need to implement good lifestyle practises like Yoga,” he said.

Talking about the Nipah outbreak in the country that has already claimed lives in Kerala, the minister said the disease has been successfully prevented from becoming an epidemic.

“Nipah is not epidemic. So there is no need to get alarmed. There should be no panic among people. Also the outbreak is under control. No new incidents have been reported,” he said.

He also said the influence of fruit bats as the primary source of Nipah outbreak is under scanner.

Claiming that the current regime has formed an integrated health policy for the people, Choubey said 50 crore people from 10 crore Indian families will be benefitted by Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

He also said 1.5 lakh health sub-centres across the country will be transformed into wellness centres with improved facilities that would revolutionize health care services provided to common people.