Centre to help ‘abandoned’ German patient: Sushma Swaraj

‘We are taking this up with the German Embassy’, Sushma Swaraj said. (PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that the Centre will take up the case of a German man who is forced to stay at a Kolkata hospital even after being discharged since no one had come forward to take him back. “We are taking this up with the German Embassy,” Swaraj said, in response to an appeal for help on Twitter.

Holzer Dieter Siegeried, was admitted to Kolkata’s premier SSKM Hospital with a lung disease.

According to Manju Banerjee, Director of the Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research at SSKM, the 79-year old was admitted in the hospital by members of of an NGO almost a week ago. He was discharged last Friday, but there was no one to take him back. She further said that the officials in the hospital could hardly communicate with him as he speaks only German. The German consulate in Kolkata has been apprised about him. Earlier this month, the government had conveyed concern to the US on attacks on Indians there, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said. She also asserted that the safety of Indian diaspora was a top priority.

As members of Lok Sabha welcomed her to the House after her absence due to health reasons, the minister highlighted the steps taken by the Centre after three recent incidents of attacks, including suspected hate crimes, rejecting opposition criticism that it had kept mum. “To say that we did not take any step or maintained silence is absolutely wrong. This government can never keep silent over such incidents. This is not in our work culture. We always do more that what is expected of us,” she said, responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s critcism.

(With inputs from PTI)