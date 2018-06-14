Centre to clean Ganga and Yamuna before 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, says Nitin Gadkari

Centre to clean Ganga and Yamuna before 2019 Lok Sabha Polls (PTI)

The NDA government is determined to clean the Ganga and Yamuna, two of the most pivotal rivers of India before the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. He also claimed that the whole work will be done by the end of 2019, and Ganga will be cleaned by March 2019 latest. The Clean Ganga project was one of the major poll promises made by the BJP before the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

Gadkari, who is the minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation previously instructed his officials to finish Ganga cleaning in a time-bound manner. Asserting that several steps have been taken for cleaning the Ganga, Yamuna and its tributaries, the minister told The India Express: “Twenty new towns have been identified for pollution abatement along the Yamuna and its tributaries Hindon and Kali.” Six sewage management plants have also been installed on the Yamuna in Delhi, and two more will be awarded in future.

A 35-km stretch of Yamuna bank in Delhi has been designated to be developed as a world-class eco-friendly riverfront park, and another sewage treatment plant has also been approved for the Saryu river of Ayodhya, said Gadkari on Tuesday. An MoU has also been signed between National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam and Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd for developing a city-wise sewage infrastructure to keep the rivers clean.