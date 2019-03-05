Centre to bring ordinance to restore 200-point roster system

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the government can bring an ordinance if its review petition is rejected. (PTI)

The government is set to bring an ordinance to consider University or college as a unit while implementing reservation in faculty recruitment, news agency ANI reported. “Central Govt to bring an ordinance to counter the judgement of SC on reservations in higher educational institutions. The ordinance will ensure that University/ College is taken as a unit while calculating the allocation of positions to various categories and not the department,” ANI said.

Earlier today, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had claimed that the Centre was ready with an ordinance to restore the 200-point roster system for appointment of faculties in institutions of higher learning. He said that the ordinance would be promulgated soon. Explaining the delay, the minister said that the Supreme Court had restrained the government from coming up with any such measure until the Special Leave Petition filed by the centre was decided.

देश में SC/ST/OBC वर्ग द्वारा 13 point रोस्टर का विरोध किया जा रहा है एवं 200 point रोस्टर की माँग की जा रही है। सरकार इसके लिए प्रयत्नशील है। चूँकि, सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार की याचिका को खारिज कर दिया है, अतःजल्दी ही सरकार 200 point रोस्टर लागू करने के लिए ordinance लाएगी। — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) March 5, 2019

This comes a week after the apex court rejected centre’s petition seeking review of its earlier judgement. Last week, the top court had upheld its earlier ruling saying individual departments and not the universities or colleges will be considered as the unit for implementing reservation in the appointment of faculties members.

HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the government can bring an ordinance if its review petition is rejected. The minister made this statement in House. The statement came after several opposition parties including SP, BSP and RJD mounted pressure on the government citing loss to candidates coming from reserved communities.

The controversy began after Allahabad High Court ruled that reservation in facility positions should be applied department-wise. The centre challenged the judgement but a bench headed by Justice UU Lalit dismissed its petition and upheld the ruling.

After the Allahabad High Court’s judgement, the UGC announced that an individual department should be taken as the base unit to calculate the number of vacancies to be reserved for SC/ST candidates. The legislators from various political parties asked the government to introduce a new bill to protect the interest of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and OBC.