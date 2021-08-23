Centre calls all-party meet on Thursday, MEA to brief floor leaders on developments in Afghanistan

Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi informed that the meeting will take place at 11 am on August 26. (PTI)

The Centre has decided to brief parliamentary party leaders on the developments in war-torn Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today said that PM Narendra Modi has asked him to brief floor leaders of political parties over the developing situation in Afghanistan. “In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be intimating further details,” said Jaishankar.

Joshi informed that the meeting will take place at 11 am on August 26. “Floor Leaders of Political Parties would be briefed by EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August, 11am in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Invites are being sent through email. All concerned are requested to attend,” he said.

The government has been working to evacuate all Indians trapped in Afghanistan and the briefing may focus on the issue as well as the ground situation there.

The government yesterday airlifted 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights from Kabul. As part of its evacuation mission from Afghanistan, India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, India had evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.