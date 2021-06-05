Centre stopped Arvind Kejriwal govt’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme, say sources

"The scheme was stopped by the Centre on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation," they said.

The Centre has stopped the Arvind Kejriwal government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was set to be launched soon, official sources in Delhi government said on Saturday.

According to them, all preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place and it was scheduled to be launched from next week.

“The scheme was stopped by the Centre on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation,” they said.