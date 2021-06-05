Centre stopped Arvind Kejriwal govt’s doorstep delivery of ration scheme, say sources

According to them, all preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place and it was scheduled to be launched from next week.
The Centre has stopped the Arvind Kejriwal government’s ambitious doorstep delivery of ration scheme that was set to be launched soon, official sources in Delhi government said on Saturday.
According to them, all preparations for doorstep delivery of ration scheme were in place and it was scheduled to be launched from next week.
“The scheme was stopped by the Centre on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation,” they said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.