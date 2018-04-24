Centre stays BCAS order against Maharashtra BJP MLC accused of tax evasion, human trafficking

Centre stays BCAS order against Maharashtra BJP MLC Prasad Minesh Lad accused of tax evasion, human trafficking

The government has stayed an order denying security clearance to an aviation firm promoted by a BJP MLC and his wife from Maharashtra. According to a report by The Indian Express, the order was passed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to its own security wing, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which had on April 4 denied clearance to Prasad Minesh Lad’s firm for its alleged involvement in tax evasion and human trafficking.

The report said that Aviation Ministry’s order was signed by Under Secretary Staish Chander. The BCAS had alleged that Krystal Aviation Services Pvt Ltd had created ‘ghost employees’ to evade taxes. The BCAS stated that the employees were shown in the payrolls of associate forms and cited a security report that accused Krystal Aviation Services of sending people to Dubai for jobs.

Lad had on April 9 moved the Ministry seeking an intervention in the matter. The Ministry on April 18 stayed the BCAS’s order and asked it to give a personal hearing to Lad’s firm. Besides, the Ministry asked it to obtain a detailed report from the central security agencies and pass a final order in two months.

The BCAS order shows that their verdict was based on the findings of a central security agency that had conducted the background check of Lad’s firm. The BCAS order was signed by Kundan Pandey, Assistant Director (Policy).

The BCAS order said that the central security agency had in its report dated 09/02/2018 mentioned that Lad’s aviation company had recruited people and sent them to Dubai for jobs in security, housekeeping and maintenance activities. It also raised fears that documents collected by Krystal Aviation Services for sending people abroad are being misused, particularly to create ghost employees to evade taxes. The group, it said, is involved in human trafficking.

The BCAS order said that since the central security agency’s report is ‘seriously adverse in nature’, it can be seen as allegations levelled against Lad’s company.

Speaking to the daily, Lad described the charges as ‘baseless and rubbish’. He said that the BCAS has not shown any single complaint against his companies. “Till date, there is not a single complaint or FIR against any of my companies,” he said.

The IE report said that Krystal Aviation Services was granted security clearance by BCAS from 2010 to 2015. Currently, it is involved in providing ground handling services to firms across five international airports in India. Apart from Kyrstal Aviation Service, Lad has interest in six companies. They are Krystal Integrated Services Pvt Ltd, Krystal Techno-Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, Krystal Family Holdings Pvt Ltd, Ayushmati Infra Tech Pvt Ltd and Shoubham Cine Vision Pvt Ltd, Krystal Gourmet Pvt Ltd, Flame Facilities Pvt Ltd and Singapore-based Krystal Global Pte. Ltd.