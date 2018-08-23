Centre, state depts can work together for Himalayan region’s development: NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar 

Kumar was speaking after releasing a report on ‘Contributing to Sustainable Development in the Indian Himalayan Region’ that focuses on five critical thematic areas for the region. (IE)

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar today said central and state ministries can work together for the development of the Himalayan Region. Kumar was speaking after releasing a report on ‘Contributing to Sustainable Development in the Indian Himalayan Region’ that focuses on five critical thematic areas for the region. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said the development of Himalayan Region has so far been unplanned and unscientific.

“So, it is extremely important to take into consideration the carrying capacity, for sustainable development of the region,” Kant explained. Speaking on the occasion, NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat said that the carrying capacity of major tourist destinations should be taken into consideration.