Centre spent Rs 446.52 crore on PM Modi’s foreign visits in last 5 years

The central government has incurred an expenditure of Rs 446.52 crore on the foreign visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years. This information was put out by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in response to a question in Lok Sabha. According to a detailed break-up, the highest expenditure of Rs 121.85 crore was incurred in 2015-16 and the lowest was in 2016-17 when the total cost was Rs 78.52 crore.

The minister has also given the expenditure details of 2019-20, which is Rs 46.23 crore. However, this figure is likely to go up as bills for some visits were not yet received by the ministry, the minister said in his written response. In 2017-18, a cost of Rs 99.90 crore was incurred whereas the amount went up to Rs 100.02 crore in the following year in 2018-19.

The detail was sought by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Malook Nagar. The Minister said that the information includes expenditure on chartered flights and hotline costs (services of TCL for hotline services discontinued since June 2017).

According to the Narendra Modi website, the Prime Minister has visited 44 countries ever since he took over the highest chair in South Block. However, the trips will run into hundreds as the prime minister has visited some countries multiple times. In 2019, the Prime Minister visited nine countries — South Korea, Sri Lanka, Maldives, France, Bhutan, UAE, Bahrain, USA, and Saudi Arabia.

After taking over in 2014, Prime Minister Modi visited some of the countries that were either never on the priority list or not visited considering the interest of other allies of India. Fiji falls in the first category while Israel in the second. Modi visited Israel in 2017, becoming the first prime minister to do so. The opposition has often attacked the Prime Minister for his frequent foreign visits but the ruling party defends it by saying that it was such visits that had helped the country gather support on key issues such as NSG.