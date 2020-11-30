  • MORE MARKET STATS

Centre should tell farmers MSPs, procurement won’t be affected: Nitish Kumar

By: |
November 30, 2020 5:21 PM

Kumar, whose JD(U) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, also sought to clear misconceptions over the farm legislation that allows sale of produce outside APMC mandis (markets), and pointed towards the state's own experiment with the abolition of these.

"The Centre has proposed to hold talks with the agitating farmers. Once they sit across the table, it will become clear that fears over MSP are unfounded," he told reporters here."The Centre has proposed to hold talks with the agitating farmers. Once they sit across the table, it will become clear that fears over MSP are unfounded," he told reporters here.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the Centre should allay fears among the protesting farmers that the new agriculture laws was aimed at doing away with the system of minimum support price or that it would adversely affect the procurement of produce. Kumar, whose JD(U) is a constituent of the BJP-led NDA, also sought to clear misconceptions over the farm legislation that allows sale of produce outside APMC mandis (markets), and pointed towards the state’s own experiment with the abolition of these.

“The Centre has proposed to hold talks with the agitating farmers. Once they sit across the table, it will become clear that fears over MSP are unfounded,” he told reporters here. The chief minister was speaking on the sidelines of programme organised for the inauguration of a 12.27 km-long elevated road that connects AIIMS, Patna to Digha locality, along the banks of the Ganges, which is expected to immensely facilitate travel between the city’s southern and northern extremes. Kumar also said “as you all know, we had abolished these (APMC mandis) way back in 2006 and introduced a system for procurement through PACS (primary agriculture credit societies)”.

Related News

“Procurement in Bihar in fact picked up only after that. Earlier, that wasn’t the case. I hope the Centre would explain to the farmers that procurement is not going to be hit and the system of MSPs won’t get scrapped,” said Kumar, who was the Union agriculture minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Centre should tell farmers MSPs procurement won’t be affected Nitish Kumar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhiites to extend all possible help to protesting farmers
2Former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari says will always stand by people of Nandigram
3Farmers’ protest result of misconceptions, says CM Nitish Kumar