Centre should reconsider plans to implement NRC across country: AISPLB

The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Sunday urged the Centre to reconsider its plans on implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country.

The board also passed a resolution in this regard at its annual meeting here and said Shia Muslims, who are faithful citizens of the country, but have been unable to purchase any property or possess any record pertaining to their education, should not face any problems because of the National Register of Citizens.

Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas, while referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, said, “Provisions should be made so that Shia Muslims who are facing atrocities in Pakistan and Afghanistan get Indian citizenship like the non-Muslims.”

The AISPLB in the resolution also demanded that the Centre should give reservations to Shia Muslims during admission in educational institutions and jobs, and also that they should get appropriate representation in Central Haj Committee.

The resolution passed by the board also says that some constituencies (assembly and parliamentary) should be reserved for Shia Muslims as it is done for Dalits.

The Board demanded that the Centre should include Hazrat Imam Hussain in its syllabus, as crores of people in India respect him, and observe his martyrdom.

It also said that board opposes the attempts made in Uttar Pradesh to merge Shia and Sunni Waqf Board.

A number of Shia clerics participated in the meeting.