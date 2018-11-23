Centre should accept Congress’s demand of join parliament panel probe in Rafale deal: Anand Sharma

The BJP has done “injustice, corruption and betrayed the people” and it will definitely face defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in these states, Sharma said.

The NDA government should accept the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Rafale deal, Congress leader Anand Sharma said Friday. He also alleged that corruption, especially in BJP-ruled states, was thriving, despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of bringing ‘acche din’ (good days). The BJP should accept Congress’s demand of getting the Rafale deal probed by a joint parliamentary panel, Sharma said at a press conference here in poll-bound Rajasthan. “If there is no mistake and dishonesty of large-scale, then the BJP should accept the Congress demand of getting the matter probed by a joint parliamentary committee,” he said. The government has vehemently denied all the charges made by the Congress in the Rafale issue.

“The prime minister had assured that he would not allow anybody to take bribes (na Khaunga, na Khane dunga) and promised ‘acche din’. But neither has happened,” Sharma said. People have been kept waiting for ‘good days’, even as corruption thrives in BJP-ruled states, the Congress leader said. “The prime minister should answer why he is silent on corruption thriving in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh,” he said. The BJP has done “injustice, corruption and betrayed the people” and it will definitely face defeat in the upcoming assembly elections in these states, Sharma said.

Elections in Rajasthan are due on December 7 and in Madhya Pradesh on November 28. Polls were held in Chhattisgarh in two phases on November 12 and 20. Modi should stop criticising the Congress party and its leadership considering the dignity of his post, the former Union minister said. Responding to a question on the casteist remarks of senior Rajasthan Congress leader CP Joshi, he said party chief Rahul Gandhi is sensitive and if his any colleague has given any statement then it does not reflect the party’s ideology. Joshi Friday apologised for his remarks after Gandhi disapproved his comments and asked him to express regret. However, the BJP rejected his apology, saying the remarks “insulted” Indian culture and the Hindu religion.