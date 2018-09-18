Centre ropes in Sui Dhaaga stars Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan as ambassadors of PM Narendra Modi’s Skill India Campaign

Varun and Anushka, through this unique film, are bringing to focus the incredible skills and talent of our homegrown artisan and craftsmen community. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been signed on to promote and endorse the Skill India Mission, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actors will next be seen in “Sui Dhaaga – Made in India”, a Yash Raj Films project, which salutes India’s entrepreneurs and skilled workforce, including homegrown artisans, craftspeople and weavers. Varun plays a tailor named Mauji and Anushka essays the role of his wife and embroiderer Mamta. The duo will dedicate time to promote the skilled talent in the country.

“Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, through this unique film ‘Sui Dhaaga – Made in India’, are bringing to focus the incredible skills and talent of our homegrown artisan and craftsmen community. “It is really heartening to see actors like them doing a film that has such a significant social message. India is one of the youngest countries in the world; and it is a matter of great pride for us to see such dedicated and passionate skilled youth with entrepreneurial skills in our country who are bringing name and fame to the nation with their work,” Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said in a statement.

Led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Skill India aims to standardise vocational training, which helps in creation of latest infrastructure, ensures industry partnerships to extend technology support to make the youth more employable. “Prime Minister Modi has displayed incredible vision and genuine foresight in aiming to organise, skill, train and give financial support and backing to our craftsmen, artisans and similar workmen.

“We are proud to be promoting this campaign that we feel extremely close to like our movie ‘Sui Dhaaga’ that celebrates self-reliance and entrepreneurship,” Varun said. Anushka added, “Skill India Campaign reflects the government’s determination to include and support the talented skilled force of the country. While making ‘Sui Dhaaga’, we came across so many stories of talented, skilled crafts people and artisans who don’t get a fair chance to showcase their talents.”

“Sui Dhaaga: Made In India”, directed by Sharat Katariya, the film will hit the theatres on September 28.