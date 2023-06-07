Sports minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday conveyed the central government’s willingness to engage in a discussion with the protesting wrestlers, days after they rejoined their government service. In a tweet in the early hours of Wednesday, Thakur reiterated his invitation to the wrestlers to come forward and discuss their concerns.

The statement from the Sports minister comes four days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with a delegation of protesting wrestlers at his official residence in the capital.

According to The Indian Express, the meeting lasted for over two hours and concluded after midnight. Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and several coaches were among the attendees.

The protest by some of the country’s top wrestlers, including 2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, has been ongoing in New Delhi for more than a month. The wrestlers are demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, accusing him of sexual harassment and misconduct.

On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against Singh, with allegations that include demanding sexual favours in exchange for professional assistance, instances of sexual harassment involving inappropriate touching and molestation, and incidents of intimidation and stalking.

The Delhi Police have recorded statements from approximately 125 potential witnesses across four states.