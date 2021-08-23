Centre planning to ban hardline and moderate Hurriyat factions, final call yet to be taken: Report

Once the ban comes into effect, the security agencies will be allowed to arrest any office bearer for being associated with the Hurriyat, and block flow of funds. (Express Photo)

The Centre is considering a ban on both the factions of the All Party Hurriyat Conference under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), The Indian Express reported quoting government sources on Sunday.

Once the ban comes into effect, the security agencies will be allowed to arrest any office bearer for being associated with the Hurriyat, and block flow of funds.

The report quoted sources in the Union Home Ministry saying that discussions to declare both the hardline and moderate factions of the Hurriyat as “unlawful association” have started. Ashraf Sehrai leads the hardline faction whereas the moderate faction is led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

The sources further said that a “final call will be taken at the highest level in the government” after the security agencies, including the Jammu and Kashmir Police, National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate, provide evidence and intelligence.