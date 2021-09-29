Centre must withdraw farm laws, fulfil its duty towards farmers: BSP’s Sudhindra Bhadoria

Bhadoria said that the erstwhile BSP government did the maximum for the farmers in Uttar Pradesh and doubled their income, which he claimed no other government has done till date.

The Centre should listen to the demands of the farmers and repeal the farm laws against which they are protesting, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has said, adding that by doing so, the government will fulfil its duty.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Bhadoria said: “This is the government’s responsibility that they (farmers) are heard. They say that they have three valid demands – first is MSP which the government had already promised, the other two are safety for their land and produce, these should be accepted.”

“For these three demands, that they say they should not be kept in the dark about, law should be made for them and they must be provided security under that law. I believe that by doing this, they (government) will fulfil their duty,” he added.

He also said that the erstwhile BSP government did the maximum for the farmers in Uttar Pradesh and doubled their income, which he claimed no other government has done till date.

Thousands of farmers have been staying put at Delhi’s borders for almost a year protesting against the Centre’s three contentious farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Almost a dozen rounds of talks between the Centre and farm unions have failed to find a resolution to the stalemate. The farmers have refused to budge from their demand of withdrawal of farm laws and have also demanded a written assurance for the MSP system.

The protests have seen a fresh vigour lately, focused in poll-bound states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Thousands of farmers gathered in UP’s Muzaffarnagar earlier this month to lend their support to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’s ‘Mission UP’ stating that the government was trying to deceive people by claiming the protests were only executed by a small section of farmers.