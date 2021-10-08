Centre must take immediate steps for ensuring safety of all citizens in J-K: Priyanka Gandhi

As many as seven civilians have been killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in the last five days. A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at a point blank range inside a government school on Thursday.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday condemned the killing of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists, and urged the central government to take immediate steps for ensuring the safety of all citizens.
“The increasing attacks on our Kashmiri sisters and brothers by terrorists are painful and condemnable. We are with our Kashmiri sisters and brothers in this difficult time,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. The central government should take immediate steps to ensure the safety of all citizens, the Congress general secretary said.
