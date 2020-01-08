Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas challenging CAA pending in different High Courts to top court

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 8, 2020 12:08:31 PM

Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

CAA, citizenship amendment act, citizenship act, citizenship law, CAB, NRC, NPRA bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10. (PTI)

The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to top court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said it will hear the transfer petition of the Centre on January 10.

The bench also comprising justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said, “We are of the prima facie view that high courts should hear the petitions challenging CAA and in case there is a conflict then we may look into it”. Solicitor General G Mehta, appearing for the Centre said, there will be a problem as different high courts may take conflicting views and lawyers will be moving to different states to attend the proceedings.

The top court said lawyers moving to different states for attending hearing in CAA matters is not its priority. Mehta informed the top court that a petition will be coming before the Karnataka High Court on Thursday. The top court said it will hear the transfer petition on Friday. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas challenging CAA pending in different High Courts to top court
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1JNU violence aftermath: Police FIRs name JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh injured in attacks
2Gateway of India not a protest site, says Maharashtra Home Minister
3Maharashtra to ratify bill to extend SC/ST quota on Wednesday