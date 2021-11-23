Centre making efforts for consensus in Parliament on farm laws repeal, likely to table one Bill

The government will table one Bill, and not three separate, which is still under preparation and awaiting approval from the Prime Minister’s Office.
Preparing to repeal the contentious farm laws in the upcoming Winter Session of the Parliament, the Centre has began its efforts to bring a consensus over issues, including the charter of demands put forth by the farmers, primarily the guarantee for a fair MSP.
NDTV quoted government sources saying that the government will table one Bill, and not three separate, which is still under preparation and awaiting approval from the Prime Minister’s Office.
It also reported that the Agriculture Ministry is working on whether the MSP issue should be addressed as guidelines or in a statutory form as the farmers have been demanding.
The proposed Bill will include provisions to shut down all board that were constituted regarding the farm laws, and all decisions taken by them will be declared null and void.
