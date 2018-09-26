Centre letting businessmen involved in bank frauds flee country, says Digvijaya Singh

This was being done with the consent of the Centre,” he alleged. India doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Nigeria, he said.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh Tuesday alleged that the Centre was allowing businessmen involved in bank frauds to flee the country. Singh said it was reported in August this year that Nitin Sandesara, the director of a Gujarat-based pharma company which is being probed for a Rs 5,000 crore fraud case, was arrested in Dubai. “But, now a news report came Monday that Sandesara, along with his family members, has fled to Nigeria.

This was being done with the consent of the Centre,” he alleged. India doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Nigeria, he said. “Sandesara also escaped the way Vijay Mallya did. Similarly, the name of CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat cadre IPS officer, was also mentioned in the diaries found with the absconding businessman,” he claimed.

Singh said Asthana was appointed as the special director in a hurry for which the clearance from the Chief Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) was not taken, and that orders of his appointment were issued on Sunday. Singh said the police and the STF (Special task Force) were “saving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the Vyapam scam”.