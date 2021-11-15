Centre issues notification to extend tenure of IB director, Defence, Home, RAW Secretaries

It said that the decision in this regard will be taken on a case to case basis, subject to the condition that the total term does not exceed 2 years.

The Central government today issued a Gazette Notification concerning the extension of the tenure of Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing for two years. The notification was issued by exercising the powers conferred by the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution.

The Gazette Notification reads that the Central Government may give extension in service to Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, IB Director, and Secretary of R&AW if the government considers it necessary. It said that the decision in this regard will be taken on a case to case basis, subject to the condition that the total term does not exceed 2 years. The notification was issued by the Department of Personnel and Training that comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

“Provided also that the Central Government may, if it considers necessary in the public interest so to do, give extension in service to the Defence Secretary, Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Secretary of Research and Analysis Wing and Director of Central Bureau of Investigation appointed under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (25 of 1946) and Director of Enforcement in the Directorate of Enforcement appointed under the Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003 (45 of 2003) in the Central Government for such period or periods as it may deem proper on a case-to-case basis for reasons to be recorded in writing, subject to the condition that the total term of such Secretaries or Directors, as the case may be, who are given such extension in service under this rule, does not exceed two years or the period provided in the respective Act or rules made thereunder, under which their appointments are made,” reads the Gazette notification.

The notification assumes significance as the government is facing several challenges at the home and the border front and continuing the current heads/secretaries may ensure better coordination and action.