Centre has approved Rs 200 crore loan for development works: Puducherry CM

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today said that the Centre had approved the government’s request for a Rs 200 crore loan to implement various schemes in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters here, he said he had met Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley during his recent visit to Delhi to get the Centre’s nod for finalising the budget for the Union Territory for the 2016-17 fiscal.

He said he had also sought Rs 1,000 crore as subsidy for the UT to meet commitments to implement welfare schemes.

While conceding the plea for loan, the FM had told him that the plea for subsidy would be considered expeditiously.

Narayanasamy announced that government employees engaged for work during the Assembly polls in May this year would be paid overtime allowance totalling Rs 3.29 crore.

The overtime allowance for police personnel would be decided in the next few days, Narayanasamy said.

He said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj whom he had met during his Delhi visit, had promised to look into his plea for for steps to expand the area of operation of Passport Seva Kendra to benefit those hailing from Villupuram, Tindivanam, Chidambaram and Mayiladuthurai.

Presently the Kendra caters to applicants from Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

He said Swaraj had enquired about the recent happenings in Pondicherry Central University (following release of a controversial magazine Widerstand), to which he had told her government’s role was restricted to maintain law and order.

As far as the management of the University and other issues of the institution were concerned, the Union HRD Minister was the competent authority to intervene.

He said the University was also responsible for ensuring a congenial environment.

He said he had sought appointment with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and also to discuss various projects, including making available a stretch of land falling within Tamil Nadu limits to expand the runway of Puducherry airport situated on Puducherry-Tamil Nadu border.

‘We are keen that we should have cordial relations with the neighbouring States of Tamilnadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka’, he said.