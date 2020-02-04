Centre green-lights Jagan Reddy’s three-capital plan for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed three-capital plan.

The Centre on Tuesday refused to make any intervention in Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s three-capital plan. Replying to a question by Telugu Desam Party MP Jayadev Galla, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Parliament that the decision on a state’s capital is the perogative of the respective state government. Galla had sought to know whether the state government has informed the Centre about the plan and whether the Centre was planning any intervention.

“Recently media reports have appeared indicating the state government’s decision to create three capitals for the State of Andhra Pradesh. It is for each state to decide its capital within its territory,” Rai’s written reply reads.

The erstwhile TDP government headed by Chandrababu Naidu had declared that it will develop Amaravati as the new capital of the state after its bifurcation in 2014. Amaravati was even notified as Andhra’s capital city in April 2015.

However, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government which stormed to power last May, halted the works to develop Amaravati as the state’s capital. The government recently passed a bill to repeal an act from when Naidu was the CM, detailing plans develop Amaravati as capital.

Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government destroyed Amaravati which was expected to become Rs 2 lakh crore asset for the state.

The state government also introduced a separate bill proposing three capitals — an executive capital at Visakhapatnam, a legislative capital at Amaravati and a judicial capital at Kurnool. The state government has been arguing that the plan to develop three cities as the capital covers all three geographical regions.

Both the bills, however, couldn’t sail through the Legislative Council where the YSRCP lacks a majority. The state Cabinet, taking a strong view of the “obstruction” after they were referred to a standing committee without discussion, declared the council redundant and passed a resolution to dissolve it altogether. The Bill is yet to be passed by the state legislative assembly.