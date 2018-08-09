Centre for Responsible Tourism backs local taxi operators against app-based service

Centre for Responsible Tourism (CRT), an organisation backed by Goa Church, today came out in support of taxi operators who are opposing an app-based cab service launched by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation. Father Freddy Braganza, incharge of CRT, said in a press release that the `GoaMile’ service introduced by GTDC is entirely operated by a Pune-based private firm.
The GTDC’s initiative thus only benefits corporates and not local taxi operators, he alleged. “Instead of curbing illegal activities in…taxi operations, the government engaged a private operator to introduce app-based taxi service without engaging and encouraging traditional tourist taxi owners and drivers to manage their own app for the service,” he said.