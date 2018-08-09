Centre for Responsible Tourism backs local taxi operators against app-based service

The GTDC’s initiative thus only benefits corporates and not local taxi operators, he alleged. (PTI)

Centre for Responsible Tourism (CRT), an organisation backed by Goa Church, today came out in support of taxi operators who are opposing an app-based cab service launched by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation. Father Freddy Braganza, incharge of CRT, said in a press release that the `GoaMile’ service introduced by GTDC is entirely operated by a Pune-based private firm.

The GTDC’s initiative thus only benefits corporates and not local taxi operators, he alleged. “Instead of curbing illegal activities in…taxi operations, the government engaged a private operator to introduce app-based taxi service without engaging and encouraging traditional tourist taxi owners and drivers to manage their own app for the service,” he said.