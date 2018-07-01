Centre failed on economic front: Andhra CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Image: ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has failed on the economic front.

”Demonetisation is a failure. People don’t have confidence in banks. GST (Goods and Services Tax) has been a problem since its implementation. It is very clear that the NDA government has failed miserably,” he told reporters here.

With regards to the special category status for Andhra Pradesh, Naidu claimed that the present government “betrayed” the people of the state.

“Progressive states are suffering. They (Centre) are not even implementing any legislation,” he added.

After visiting Telugu Desam Party (TDP) minister CM Ramesh, who was on an indefinite strike, Naidu assured the people of Kadapa that the steel factory would soon be made.

Ramesh had been protesting against the central government over the demand of a steel plant that was promised in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He ended his fast after Naidu met him on Saturday, the eleventh day of his strike.

Responding to a question on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the TDP chief, who was instrumental in the formation of a United Front in 1996, said the priority was to save the country and take it forward, and not the prime ministerial candidate.