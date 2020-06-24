Centre extends tenure of OBC Commission by another six months, 9th extensions since it was set up

OBC Commission tenure extended by six months.

OBC Commission tenure extended: The Modi government on Wednesday announced that it has extended the tenure of the OBC Commission by . Addressing the media here, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government has given a six-month extension to the Commission.

The Commission will submit its report to the government by January 31 next year. The tenure of the Commission was to end on July 31.

This is the 9th extension given to the OBC Commission.

The decision to extend the OBC Commission’s tenure was taken during the Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

Javadekar said that the panel’s work was affected due to the coronavirus outbreak, therefore, the Cabinet decided to grant an extension to the panel.

“The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of the Commission constituted under Article 340 of the constitution to examine the issue of sub-categorization within Other Backward Classes, by 6 months – upto 31.1.2021,” he said.

The panel was tasked with making various recommendations related to Other Backward Classes. Among other things, the panel was also mandated to examine the issue of sub-categorisation within the OBC in different states.

The Union Cabinet had earlier in January approved an extension of six months in the tenure of a Commission.

The Commission was constituted under Article 340 of the Constitution after the approval of the President on October 2, 2017. The Commission headed by Justice G. Rohini (retd) commenced functioning in October 2017 and has since interacted with all the states/UTs which have subcategorized OBCs, and the State Backward Classes Commissions.