Centre extends AFSPA in Nagaland for six months, says state in ‘dangerous condition’

Amid the growing chorus of removal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in northeastern states, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday extended the contentious law in Nagaland for six months, declaring the state as “disturbed area”.

“Whereas the Central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No.28 of 1958) the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from December 30, 2021, for the purpose of the said Act,” a home ministry notification said.

The move comes even as the Army is conducting a Court of Inquiry December 4-5 incidents when six civilians were killed in an Army ambush, and eight more in violence triggered by the incident in Nagaland’s Mon district. The Centre has instituted a high-level committee chaired by a Secretary-level officer to examine the possibility of withdrawing the AFSPA in Nagaland.

On December 20, the Nagaland assembly unanimously resolved to demand a repeal of AFSPA from the northeast, especially the state.

The army has also agreed to give access to Nagaland’s Special Investigation Team, or SIT, to record the statements of soldiers who were involved in the ambush on December 4.

Security experts believe that a complete removal of AFSPA from Nagaland and other northeastern states may not be right move, keeping the security situation of the region in mind. They also believe that a complete removal might also affect India’s preparedness at the Line of Actual Control with China since insurgents will have a free run in the hinterland and will be able to re-organise, rearm and build up their capabilities and capacities.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives immunity to the forces if they shoot someone dead.